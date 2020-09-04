Delays expected on Waterford school road from Monday

Temporary traffic lights will be in place on a Waterford road from September 7-18.

There will be essential drainage works on the L4049 Butlersown School Road, which will result in a stop-go traffic management arrangement from 8am to 4.30pm daily.

"Waterford City and County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the stop-go arrangement. Please slow down on approach or use an alternative route to avoid delay," a council spokesperson said.