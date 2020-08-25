CLOSED! Fallen tree blocking Waterford road
Waterford road closed due to a fallen tree
A Waterford road is closed due to a fallen tree.
Waterford City and County Council staff are working to remove tree at Pinewood, Abbeyside, Dungarvan.
25/08/2020
