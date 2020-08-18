Works for the next 10 weeks on Waterford road
A stop/go system is in place on a Waterford road for the next 10 weeks.
Boundary realignment works commenced on a section of the L3011 at Ballinroad between St. Lawrence's Church and the Clonea Road Roundabout this week
Stop/go traffic lights are in operation.
Waterford City and County Council advise motorist to drive with caution or chose an alternative route where possible.
