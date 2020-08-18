Works for the next 10 weeks on Waterford road

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Works for the next 10 weeks on Waterford road

Works for the next 10 weeks on Waterford road

A stop/go system is in place on a Waterford road for the next 10 weeks.

Boundary realignment works commenced on a section of the L3011 at Ballinroad between St. Lawrence's Church and the Clonea Road Roundabout this week

Stop/go traffic lights are in operation. 

Waterford City and County Council advise motorist to drive with caution or chose an alternative route where possible.