STARTS TODAY! Waterford city centre road closed at the weekends

Waterford City and County Council is set to close a city centre road to through traffic at the weekends.

The road closure at O'Connell Street, Waterford from its junction at O'Connell Street/Thomas Hill to the junction of Sergeants Lane/O'Connell Street will be in effect from 6.30pm Fridays to 12 midnight Sundays each week, commencing today (August 14) until September 27.

These measures are to facilitate new operational arrangements for retailers impacted by Covid-19 and to facilitate social distancing requirements for the public.

Diversion routes are via Thomas Hill/Meeting House Lane/Sergeants Lane.