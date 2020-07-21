Dungarvan street set to close this week

A Dungarvan, Waterford street will be closed this Thursday.

Sexton Street will be closed from 8am to 6pm to facilitate road surfacing works.

Diversions will be via Coolagh Road, N25 and Strandside Noth. Local access will also be provided.

One-way system

A one-way system will be in operation along the Causeway, Dungarvan (R911) this Wednesday from 8am to 6pm to facilitate road surfacing works.

Diversions will be via Shandon Rd (L3147), N25 and Strandside North (L3152). Proceed with caution.