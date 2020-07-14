Waterford city road to close for one week

A Waterford road will be closed for one week to facilitate essential works to infrastructure

Waterford City and County Council will close the L90011 Abbey Road, Ferrybank to vehicular traffic from July 20-27 inclusive.

The road shall remain open to pedestrian traffic at all times.

Diversion routes shall be in operation via L3412 Abbey Road and Gorteens Road, the R711 Mulgrave Hill, and the N29 to Belview Port.