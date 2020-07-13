Waterford road closure this week

The N72 Military Road in County Waterford will be closed from Wednesday to Friday inclusive this week.

The road will be closed between 7am and 7pm, reopening outside of these hours.

The temporary closure will apply from the N25 junction west to the Pike Filling Station.

Road closure and diversion signs will be placed for the duration of works over the three days. North and south local roads at Ballyneety, Ballycoe and Loughanunna junctions will remain open along the works route.

The diversion route will be via the N25 and R672.