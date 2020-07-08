ESB ecars introduce new pricing structure to support electric vehicles network expansion

To support further investment and its continued commitment to upgrading Ireland’s electric vehicle (EV) public charging network, ESB ecars has announced that the introduction of pricing for its standard (up to 22kW AC) network will come into effect from August 10.

The announcement comes following the introduction of pricing for fast public chargers (50kW) in November 2019. At that time, it was indicated that pay for use would be extended to the entire network following further investment by ESB ecars and with that improved uptimes. Since then, over 150 standard chargers have been replaced in 26 counties throughout the country bringing the uptime to 96%, with even higher uptimes (99%) on the fast (>44kW) charging network.

The upgrades are part of an overall €20 million investment in renewing and expanding Ireland’s EV public charging network by ESB ecars, supported by the Irish Government’s Climate Action Fund.

The introduction of pricing will support ongoing upgrades to ensure that the network continues to operate at a high standard for an ever-increasing number of EV owners.

The original pricing scheme has been maintained, with the two price plans available for EV drivers including pay as you go and membership. Pay As You Go is charged at 26.8c per kWh Membership is a €4.60 monthly subscription fee and a reduced charge of 23c per kWh. Since launching its sign-up service, ESB ecars has achieved over 11,000 sign ups. Membership offers lower per kWh rates along with a monthly subscription and is recommended for those that use the network five times per month or more. Drivers can sign up to ESB ecars via www.esb.ie/ecars.

Niall Hogan, Hhead of ESB ecars, commented on the announcement: “We all know that climate action is a priority for all of us and that electric vehicles play a key role in the move to clean, low-carbon transport. That’s why ESB is committing €20 million to upgrading and expanding the public charging network for EVs and why we’ve introduced pricing on a phased basis to support that investment in clean transport.

"Drivers are already seeing the benefits of this investment with significant improvements in the reliability of the national network. We will continue to invest in a brighter future for drivers by supporting the change to cleaner transport using EVs," he added.

The electrification of transport is a key component of ESB’s low-carbon strategy for a brighter future. The environmental benefits of the move to EVs is complimented by cost savings for consumers with ESB estimating savings of 35% on a 100km journey for ESB ecars members or those on the introductory offer as opposed to travelling in a 1.5 litre diesel car**.

The €20 million investment is 50% financed by the Government’s Climate Action Fund with the remainder funded by ESB.