New car sales down over 30% this year as new 202 registration brings hope for motor industry

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today released their latest official new vehicle statistics revealing a rapid decline in car registrations this year.

New car registrations for the month of June declined 28.2% (1,011) when compared to June 2019 (1,408), while new car registrations for the year to date are down 34.5% (52,891) on the same period last year (80,758).

Light Commercials vehicles (LCV) were down 24.1% (568) compared to June last year (748) and year to date are down 30.9% (10,579). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are down 67.9% (101) in comparison to June 2019 (315). Year to date HGV's are down 32% (1,224).

Used car imports for June (4,264) seen a decrease of 47.1% on June 2019 (8,060), while year to date imports are down 57.1% (22,789) on 2019 (53,126).

Toyota was once again Ireland's best-selling car brand with the Corolla the most sold car in Ireland. Volkswagen and Hyundai follow in second and third place respectively, while Skoda and Ford complete the top five.

Diesel cars still dominate the scene with a 44% market share followed closely by petrol at 38%. Hybrid engines account for 12% of the market, Electric 4% and Plug-In Hybrid 2%.

Commenting on the registration figures Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said, “Clearly 2020 has been a very difficult year to date, with new car registrations down 34.5% year on year. The new 202-registration period commences today, which brings some hope for the Industry by providing an opportunity to increase sales.

"Consumers can see already the hugely varied and attractive new car offers. While pre-orders and enquiries are showing some positive signs, the lack of car hire and the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19 will see continuing downward pressure on new car demand.

“Going forward, recovery for the sector will be extremely challenging with both new car and commercial vehicle registrations at recession levels. Extension of Government supports beyond the current expiry dates will play an important role across all sectors, while for the Motor Industry changes in VRT that encourage motorists to trade up to a lower emitting car have the potential not only to protect local employment, but can also encourage renewal of the national vehicle fleet, which will play an important role in reducing emissions from transport. VRT reductions could help kick-start the Industry, increase demand and increase the overall tax take.”

2020 Total New Vehicle Stats

New car sales year to date (2020) 52,891 v (2019) 80,758 -34.5%

New car sales total June (2020) 1,011 v (2019) 1,408 -28.2%

Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2020) 10,579 v (2019) 15,319 -30.9%

Light Commercial Vehicles sales total June (2020) 568 v (2019) 748 -24.1%

Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2020) 1,224 v (2019) 1,801 -32%

Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total June (2020) 101 v (2019) 315 -67.9%

Used Car Imports total year to date (2020) 22,789 v (2019) 53,126 -57.1%Used Car Imports total June (2020) 4,264 v (2019) 8,060 -47.1%

Electric Vehicle sales year to date (2020) 1,891 v (2019) 1,954 -3.22%

Electric Vehicles Car total June (2020) 42 v (2019) 53 -20.75%

5 Top Selling Car Brands 2020 were: 1. Toyota 2. Volkswagen 3. Hyundai 4. Skoda 5. Ford

5 Top car model’s year 2020 were 1. Toyota Corolla 2. Hyundai Tucson 3. Volkswagen Tiguan 4. Ford Focus 5. Hyundai Kona

Market share by engine type 2020: Diesel 44.13%, Petrol 37.59%, Hybrid 12.21%, Electric 3.58% and Plug-In Hybrid 2.2%

New Car Registrations by County January-June 2020