Waterford roads set to close this week
A number of Waterford roads will be closed over the coming days.
The L4077 Ballyloughmore will be closed for essential roadworks this Thursday, March 5. Local access only and diversions will be in place.
There will also be roadworks at Ballineety Cross N72. The L3002 and L3147 will be closed at N72 junction this Thursday and Friday from 7am-7pm.
