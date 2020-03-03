WATCH: Garda superintendent's Waterford plea after seven road deaths last weekend

The garda superintendent has urged motorists to "do the right thing at the right time" following seven Irish road deaths in four incidents last weekend.

Speaking at garda headquarters on Monday afternoon, Superintendent Eddie Golden called on motorists across the country to their reduce speed, drive carefully and be mindful of the prevailing weather conditions.

He said there are a number of people who continue to affect the safety of others on Irish roads. "My appeal today is for everybody to do the right thing and have a positive contribution to road safety," he said.