Busy Waterford road closed for two weeks

Waterford City and County Council will extend the closure of a road from February 29 to March 13 to facilitate roadworks.

The N72 Military Road from its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague to its junction with the N25 at Tarrs Bridge will be closed from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday for drainage works and tree cutting.

Diversion route

Traffic to be diverted via the N25 and R672.

Travelling from Waterford, the traffic will be diverted onto the N25 until the Kilrush Roundabout where it will take the third exit and be diverted via the R672 to rejoin the N72 at its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague.

Travelling from the Lismore direction, the traffic will be diverted to the right at its junction with the R672, along the R672 to its junction with the N25 at the Kilrush roundabout where it will take the first exit at the roundabout onto the N25 and will rejoin the N72 at Tarrs Bridge junction.

Local access will be permitted.

Road will be open in the evenings and weekends.