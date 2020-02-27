MOTORING
New garda device nabs disqualified driver on Waterford road
A motorist with no tax and displaying false discs is set for court after being detected by the new garda activity mobility device on a Waterford road.
When Mooncoin gardaí stopped the motorist at Piltown, they discovered the white van’s tax expired 696 days ago.
The disqualified driver was also displaying false insurance and tax discs.
The vehicle was seized under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act.
