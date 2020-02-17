NEWS
Gardaí test 105 motorists at Waterford intoxication checkpoint
Gardaí test 105 motorists at mandatory intoxication testing in Tramore, County Waterford
Gardaí carried out a mandatory intoxication testing (MIT) checkpoint in County Waterford on Saturday night.
All 105 drivers passed the MIT, which was carried out by the Tramore Roads Policing Unit.
A number of drivers were issued with fixed charge penalty notices for road traffic offences.
Tramore RPU: 105 drivers tested at MIT checkpoint last night, all drivers passed. A— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 15, 2020
number of FCPN’s issued for road traffic offences. pic.twitter.com/RuGI76Fq76
