Gardaí test 105 motorists at Waterford intoxication checkpoint

Gardaí carried out a mandatory intoxication testing (MIT) checkpoint in County Waterford on Saturday night.

All 105 drivers passed the MIT, which was carried out by the Tramore Roads Policing Unit.

A number of drivers were issued with fixed charge penalty notices for road traffic offences.

