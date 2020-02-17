NEWS

Gardaí test 105 motorists at Waterford intoxication checkpoint

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie

Gardaí carried out a mandatory intoxication testing (MIT) checkpoint in County Waterford on Saturday night. 

All 105 drivers passed the MIT, which was carried out by the Tramore Roads Policing Unit. 

A number of drivers were issued with fixed charge penalty notices for road traffic offences.

