Busy Waterford road to close next week

A Waterford public road is set to close next week.

The N72 Military Road will be closed weekdays from its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague to its junction with the N25 at Tarrs Bridge from 7am to 7pm until February 29 for drainage works and tree cutting.

Traffic will be diverted via the N25 and R672. Traffic from Waterford will be diverted onto the N25 until the Kilrush Roundabout, where it will take the third exit and be diverted via the R672 to rejoin the N72 at the Ballymacmague junction.

Traffic from Lismore will be diverted to the right at its junction with the R672, along the R672 to its junction with the N25 at the Kilrush Roundabout, where it will take the first exit at the roundabout onto the N25 and will rejoin the N72 at the Tarrs Bridge junction.

Local access will be permitted. The road will be open in the evenings from 7pm and at the weekend.