Weekly parking ticket introduced in Waterford city and Dungarvan car parks

A weekly parking ticket has been introduced on a trial period across a number of Waterford car parks.

It has been introduced at Miller’s Marsh, Waterside and Scanlan’s Yard Council car parks. This ticket is valid for one week (over a seven-day period).

The fee is €18 in Miller’s Marsh/Waterside car parks in Waterford city and €15 in Scanlan’s Yard car park in Dungarvan.

A ticket purchased at Miller’s Marsh or Waterside car parks is valid only for parking in either car park. It is not valid for on-street parking.

A ticket purchased at Scanlan’s Yard car park is valid only for parking there. It is not valid for on-street parking.