Public realm works to shut down Waterford roads for three months

A number of County Waterford roads will be closed from February 10 to April 29 2020 to facilitate main drainage and road resurfacing.

The L4116 Strand Street, L8076 Lower Strand Street, L4162 Turkey Road and L4162 Gallweys Hill will be closed for the Tramore public realm works.

Diversion routes will include L4163 Upper Branch Road, L8083 Pond Road, L4140 Patrick’s Street, L4116 Main Street, L4163 Queens Street, L8085 Broad Street and L4162 Church Road.

