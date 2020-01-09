MOTORING
Waterford road closed after two trucks crash
Section of Dublin to Waterford M9 southbound motorway closed following a collision
A section of the Dublin to Waterford M9 southbound motorway is closed following a collision this Thursday morning.
The collision involving two trucks happened between J7 Paulstown and J8 Kilkenny.
Motorists are being diverted towards Kilkenny city via the Old Dublin Road (R712), where traffic is very slow.
Read more: Waterford road closed until March
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on