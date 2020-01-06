Gardaí arrest motorist at Waterford city checkpoint

MOTORING
Gardaí arrest disqualified motorist at Waterford city checkpoint
Gardaí have arrested a disqualified driver at a checkpoint in Waterford city.
The driver had no valid tax, insurance or NCT. Gardaí’s active mobility app also showed that the driver was disqualified for accumulating too many penalty points.
The vehicle was seized, with the motorist charged to court.
