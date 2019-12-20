Record-breaking 2019 for Bus Éireann's Waterford city services

2019 has been a landmark year for Bus Éireann with a massive 72% increase in customer journeys on the Waterford city, according to preliminary figures released.

The total number of passenger journeys undertaken in Waterford city in the last 12 months has increased following the introduction of a greatly enhanced city network in December 2018. These services are all operated under contract to the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The revised network (Routes W1 – W5) provides for up to 275 trips every day in Waterford city with services now operating between 6.20am and 23.30pm. Service reliability across the network is continuously monitored by service supervisors in the control office in Waterford to ensure a punctual and reliable service for our customers.

The trips are operated across the five city routes and are delivered by a fleet of 17 state-of-the-art buses which feature a bright interior design, comfortable seating, a dedicated wheelchair space, a separate designated child buggy space, priority seats, USB sockets, complimentary Wi-Fi, CCTV security cameras throughout, as well as journey information screens.

Since 2018, an additional 25 jobs have been created with over 230 people now employed by Bus Éireann in Waterford. These new positions include drivers, supervisors and support staff.

Bus Éireann makes a significant contribution to the local economy every year, via payroll and procurement of goods and services.

It’s exactly one year since the massively enhanced city network was introduced, with Bus Éireann’s services manager in Waterford Mick Faherty saying the company is very proud of the huge uptake in passenger demand since its introduction.

"We have worked hard with the National Transport Authority (NTA) to continually improve the service offering for our customers with enhanced timetables, state-of-the-art fleet and bus stop specific information," Mr. Faherty says.

"The fact that customer journeys on the Waterford city network have increased by 72% this year shows we are reaping the rewards of the investment. With customers now guaranteed a reliable, comfortable and value for money service we expect customer demand to continue to grow in 2020.

"Customer usage on other services in Waterford also performed strongly in 2019, aided by Route 360 which is now operated by high capacity double deck buses and an increased frequency during the peak summer months," he adds.

If you are travelling during the festive season, check out Christmas travel arrangements at www.buseireann.ie.