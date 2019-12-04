Waterford quay closed for traffic this weekend

A County Waterford public road will be closed to through traffic this Saturday.

Davitts Quay, from the roundabout to Dungarvan Harbour Sailing Club, will be closed from 12 noon to 2.15pm to facilitate the Special Olympics and Garda LETR Polar Plunge.

Diversion routes via Bridge Street, Cross Bridge Street, Carberrys Lane, Galweys Lane, Thompsons Lane, Main Street through to Castle Street.

