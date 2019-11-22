Waterford roads to close this weekend for Christmas festival

A number of County Waterford roads will be closed to through traffic from 10am to 6pm this Sunday to facilitate Dungarvan Aglow.

Grattan Square will be closed from the junction at O’ Connell Street across to the junction at Main Street at Shalloe's. Traffic can travel down O’Connell Street and down Main Street with no left turn into Grattan Square. No parking permitted in Grattan Square between 10am and 6pm.

TF Meagher Street will be closed at the Lawlor's Hotel end. Cross Bridge Street will also be closed, with the taxi rank remaining operational.