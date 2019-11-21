Traffic heavy on Waterford road after man dies in fatal crash

One person has died in a road crash outside Clonmel, County Tipperary.

The incident happened on the N24 Limerick to Waterford road near Kilheffernan Cross between Clonmel and Kilsheelan.

Read more: Met Éireann adds more counties to severe rain warnings

The single car collision happened at around 3am this morning.

The dead man, believed to be the motorist, was in his thirties. Two passengers in the car were injured and taken to South Tipperary General Hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening

It is understood that the car left the road and struck a wall.

The car was travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir at the time.

Garda Superintendent Willie Leahy appealed for anyone with information, or who may have been travelling in the area between 2.45am and 3.15am and who may have dash-cam footage to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

There have been multiple collisions on the Fethard/Kilsheelan Road (R706), causing very heavy traffic on the route. Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the area if possible or expect extremely long delays.

Traffic is also extremely heavy on the on the Coolnamuck Road (R680) from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir.