Delays expected when Waterford road closes on Wednesday
Works set to take place on Old Tramore Road
A Waterford road will be closed from Wednesday until Friday to facilitate road drainage improvement works.
Works will take place on the Old Tramore Road L4061 from Castletown School to Ballykinsella Cross from Wednesday at 9.30am until Friday.
There will be traffic management and diversions in place. Delays are expected.
Waterford City and County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
