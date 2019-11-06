MOTORING

WARNING: Cows loose on Waterford road

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

WARNING: Herd of cattle loose on Tipperary

A herd of cattle are loose on a Tipperary-Waterford border road.

Drive with caution on the R680 Carrickbeg to Clonmel road at Kilsheelan. 