MOTORING
Delays expected when Waterford road closes for essential works
R682 Tramore road at Ballinaclough will be closed on November 2
A Waterford road will be closed to traffic on November 2.
The R682 Tramore road at Ballinaclough will be closed from 6am to 6pm to allow for essential drainage improvement works involving the installation of a new culvert pipe. Local access only.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes via the R675 main Tramore to Waterford road. Delays are expected.
