Road closure for Waterford Walls Festival

Waterford City and County Council will close the following public road to through traffic from 4pm this Friday to 12am on Sunday to facilitate the Waterford Walls Festival.

The L1502 O'Connell Street (from junction with Thomas Hill L15021 to junction with Gladstone Street L5501) road will be closed.

There will be no access to Thomas Hill L15021 from Meeting House Lane L15022. Traffic will be diverted to Gladstone Street L5501 via Sargent’s Lane. Thomas Hill will operate one way, northbound only.

