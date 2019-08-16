NEWS

Gardaí arrest man for drink driving who had infant unrestrained in child seat

Shocking

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Waterford Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gardaí arrest man for drink driving who had infant unrestrained in child seat

Gardaí in Arklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.

The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.

He also had an infant unrestrained in this child seat (pictured below).

The child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case. 