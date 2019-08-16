NEWS
Gardaí arrest man for drink driving who had infant unrestrained in child seat
Shocking
Gardaí in Arklow have arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving.
The driver will be dealt with by way of Fixed Charge Penalty Notice, €400 fine and a six month disqualification.
He also had an infant unrestrained in this child seat (pictured below).
The child was taken to safety, Tusla were notified and a file is being prepared relating to this aspect of the case.
