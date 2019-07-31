MOTORING
Waterford road to close for All Together Now Festival
A public road will be closed to facilitate the All Together Now Festival
A public road will be closed to through traffic from August 2-5 to facilitate the All Together Now Festival in County Waterford.
The L8026 Clonagm Road will be closed from its junction with the Kilmacthomas to Carrick-on-Suir Road R677 to its junction with Portlaw village.
Diversion route
Via R677 Kilmacthomas/Carrick-on-Suir Road and L4030 Old Scrouty/Clashganny Road.
Diversion signs will be in place on the day.
Waterford City and County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
