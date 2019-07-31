Waterford road to close for All Together Now Festival

A public road will be closed to through traffic from August 2-5 to facilitate the All Together Now Festival in County Waterford.

The L8026 Clonagm Road will be closed from its junction with the Kilmacthomas to Carrick-on-Suir Road R677 to its junction with Portlaw village.

Diversion route

Via R677 Kilmacthomas/Carrick-on-Suir Road and L4030 Old Scrouty/Clashganny Road.

Diversion signs will be in place on the day.

Waterford City and County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.