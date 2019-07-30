TRAFFIC ALERT: Waterford city road closures for Spraoi Festival

A number of public roads will be closed to through traffic from August 1-5 to facilitate the Waterford Spraoi Festival.

O’Connell Street from the Junction of Hanover Street to Gladstone Street

9pm on August 1 until 1am on August 5.

Gladstone Street - L5501

9pm on August 1 until 1am on August 5

Arundel Square – L5532

8am on August 2 until 1am on August 5

The Mall – R680

8am on August 3 until 7pm on August 4. Diversion route: Access to the Quays, Rice Bridge and Cork Road will be via Bridge Street or Catherine Street, Park Road and Lombard Street with all detours signed. There will be no access to the Quays via the Mall.

Henrietta Street - L90018

From 12 midday until 6pm on August 3 and 4. Local access will be maintained.

Arundel Square, Waterford – L5532

8am on August 2 until 1am on August 5

Meaghers Quay/Coal Quay - R680 from the junction at Gladstone Street to the junction at Keizer Street

8.30pm to 11.30pm on August 4. Diversion route: Access to the Quays, Rice Bridge, Cork Road and Dunmore Road will be via R686 Bridge Street, Morrisons Road, Cannon Street and Ashe Road, and via R680 The Mall, Parnell Street and Manor Street with all detours signed.