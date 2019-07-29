Gardaí issue warning to motorists ahead of August bank holiday weekend

Regional Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn has urged motorist to drive carefully over the holiday weekend.

He said road safety continues to be a high priority for An Garda Síochána in the South Eastern Region.

“We are determined to strengthen our resolve in this regard and I am urging motorists within the region to be increasingly vigilant over the upcoming August Bank Holiday weekend to avoid fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“Sadly, there have been 22 fatalities on the region’s roads this year. It is vital that we maintain our effort and collaboration to reduce fatalities on our roads into the future, thereby reducing the grief and suffering inflicted on affected families, friends, and communities.

“Over the August bank holiday weekend, An Garda Síochána will place an extra emphasis on the enforcement of the key lifesaver offences such as driving while intoxicated, speeding, non-use of seat belts and the use of mobile phones.

“Our campaign will involve all garda district and divisional personnel across the South Eastern region and extra high visibility patrols will be put in place with an intensified schedule of checkpoints in both rural and urban locations.

“Motorists are urged to slow down and pay heed to speed limits, drive at a safe distance from other vehicles and ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy – check lights, tyres and brakes.

“With extra traffic volumes on our roads, driver fatigue must always be borne in mind and motorists are urged where fatigue is setting in to pull over to a safe location and rest. Pedestrians are reminded to always wear reflective or fluorescent clothing which will help you to be seen from a distance.

“As Assistant Garda Commissioner with responsibility for policing the South Eastern region, I appeal to all road users to play their part in helping us to ensure the safe use of our roads.

“Remember, stay safe, slow down, never drink and drive, wear your seatbelt, and don't hold your mobile while driving.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish everybody a very safe and enjoyable August Bank Holiday weekend. Let us work together to make our roads safer," he added.