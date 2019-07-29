Waterford road closed for the week

A County Waterford road will be closed to through traffic from July 29 to August 2, and from August 20-31.

The L6081 Ballynamultina Road will be closed to facilitate watermains rehabilitation works.

Diversion route: Via the L-2022 Clashmore-Mount Stuart Road and the L-6082 Ballycurrane Road.

The L6081 Ballynamultina Road will be open to through traffic from August 3-19.

Waterford City and County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.