Waterford road closed for the week
A County Waterford road will be closed to through traffic from July 29 to August 2, and from August 20-31.
The L6081 Ballynamultina Road will be closed to facilitate watermains rehabilitation works.
Diversion route: Via the L-2022 Clashmore-Mount Stuart Road and the L-6082 Ballycurrane Road.
The L6081 Ballynamultina Road will be open to through traffic from August 3-19.
Waterford City and County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
