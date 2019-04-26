Water works to close Waterford road until June

Waterford City and County Council is set to close the L6112 Faha Road from its junction with the L2026 (Old Parish Road) to its junction with the L6114 Shanakill Road.

It will be closed from April 29 to to June 7 to facilitate water mains rehabilitation works.

Diversion route:

Northbound traffic will be diverted via the L2026 (Old Parish Road), the R674, the L6113 (Church Road) and the L6114 (Shanakill Road). Southbound traffic will be diverted via the L2026 (Old Parish Road), the L2035, L2034 and L6114 (Shanakill Road).