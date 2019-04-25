Waterford road to close next week for over a month

The L20265 road, An Rinn, County Waterford, will close from April 29 to June 2 to facilitate works to Ring Helvick Water Supply Scheme.

The diversion route is via public right-of-way to the south of the upper reservoir site, the L6112 (Faha road) and the L2026 (Seanphobal road).

