Disruption in Waterford with three days of rolling road closures
Waterford City and County Council has warned that sections of the L2018 Carriglea Road will closed at various times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The road closures will be in effect between Powersfield House and Cappagh Quarry on April 23, 24 and 25 April.
The closures are necessary to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions will be in place.
