Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal traffic accident on N24 Waterford to Limerick road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N24.

The accident happened at Killaloan Lower, Clonmel, town close to Bulmers, at on Wednesday around 11pm. 

The collision involved a truck and a car. The driver of a car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck received minor injuries. 

Contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 