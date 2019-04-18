Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal traffic accident on N24 Waterford to Limerick road

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N24.

The accident happened at Killaloan Lower, Clonmel, town close to Bulmers, at on Wednesday around 11pm.

The collision involved a truck and a car. The driver of a car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

Contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.