Waterford election hopeful calls for free parking for the elderly

Brendan Byrne, local election candidate in Waterford, has called on City Manager Michael Walsh to implement free car parking for elderly motorists who fall outside the blue badge disability scheme within the city and county.

A document produced by Brendan Byrne entitled, “Provisions to accommodate Elderly Motorists” has already been submitted to City Hall along with supporting letters calling for the implementation of the scheme.

"The Scheme is an advocacy provision provided by City Councils to meet the need to protect our most vulnerable in society specifically in respect of elderly motorists, whilst simultaneously promoting greater access to city and town centres, promoting greater independence, greater community integration, underpinned by the values of decency and respect," Brendan explained.

"Currently in Waterford there are 4,235 driver licences categorised as “triennial licences." This means in general, notwithstanding other medical issues or restrictions, 4,235 people living in Waterford with a driver licence are over the age of 70. We need to cater for this vulnerable group of people."

"I believe that promoting this scheme is innovative and places Waterford at the forefront of dignity and respect of those most vulnerable in our community, bringing us in line with the United Nations Support for the Older Person," Byrne concluded.