Motoring industry to recruit 150 apprentices

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) today announced at the Intreo Careers Fair, Dublin Castle, that the Irish motor industry is looking to recruit 150 apprentices throughout Ireland.

Apprenticeships include motor mechanics, heavy vehicle mechanics, vehicle body repairs, agricultural mechanics and construction plant fitting.

In order to undertake an apprenticeship a candidate must find a suitable employer to take them on for the duration of their four-year apprenticeship. They then register with SOLAS, who oversee the training programme and award of the National Craft Certificate Standard.

SIMI’s member companies have committed to recruiting 150 apprentices. Details of the companies and apprentice positions, are available on the SIMI’s website www.simi.ie.

The Motor Industry employs over 42,000 people throughout Ireland in a variety of positions. While there is currently a shortage of apprentices within the industry at present, this has also been seen in other trade sectors. Events such as National Jobs week are helping to highlight the opportunities and careers options that are currently available.

Regina Doherty, TD Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection present at the announcement commented: “I am delighted that SIMI and the Irish motor industry is taking part in Jobs Week and it’s great to see so many opportunities available within the sector. These apprenticeships are a great example of the scope and scale of opportunity available within our growing economy and reflect the variety of careers we have been highlighting all week.”

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General Designate said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for those who wish to pursue a technical career while experiencing both a college and a working environment. With the transition underway to cutting edge automotive technologies, such as electric cars, hybrid vehicles, and autonomous vehicles, gather pace there has never been a more exciting time to be a part of the Industry.”