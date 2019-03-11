Road closures for Waterford city St Patrick's Day parade

A number of roads will be closed to traffic from 11am to 5pm for the Waterford city St Patrick's Day parade.

Roads to be closed:

• R680 Merchants Quay

• R680 Meaghers Quay

• R680 Coal Quay

• R680 Custom House Quay

• R680 Parade Quay

• R680 The Mall

• R680 Parnell Street

• R708 Catherine Street

• L90025 Colbeck Street

• L5530 Lady Lane (from its junction with Francis Place

to Colbeck Street)

• L90024 Bank Lane

• L90022 Adelpi Quay (from its junction with Rose Lane

to Parade Quay)

• L90021 Bailey’s New Street

• L90020 Greyfriars

• L90019 Coffee House Lane

• L90018 Henrietta Street

• L90017 Keyser Street

• L5534 Exchange Street

• L5535 Conduit Lane

• L91091 Barronstrand Street

• L5501 Gladstone Street

• L1502 O’ Connell Street

• L15021 Thomas Hill (from its junction with Meeting House Lane to O’Connell Street)

• L5506 Vulcan Street

• L1503 The Glen (Road no. 1)

• L15033 The Glen (Road no. 3)

Diversion routes:

Travelling East on R680 Cork Road - all traffic for M9, N25 and N25 via Rice Bridge shall be diverted at Cork Road Roundabout and directed to Rice Bridge via R686.

Traffic for Tramore, Waterford Airport, University Hospital Waterford or Williamstown/Dunmore Road area is

unaffected and shall use the Inner Ring Road.