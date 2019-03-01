Warning issued over motor tax email scam

A warning has been issued over the latest email scam relating to motor tax renewal.

The Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport has become aware of fraudulent emails purporting to come from the Department seeking vehicle details and billing information from vehicle owners in connection with their last motor tax transaction.

These emails did not issue from the Department, people have been warned.

The Department never send emails requiring customers to send personal information via email or pop-up windows. As email renewal notices are common from the Department, people are being warned to look out for anything out of the ordinary.

"Anyone who receives an email purporting to be from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport and suspects it to be fraudulent or a scam, should simply delete it," a statement read.

"Anyone who provided personal information in response to these fraudulent emails should contact their bank or credit card company immediately."