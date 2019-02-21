'We have realised our dreams': Peugeot to unveil 'sheer pleasure' sport engineered car at Geneva Motor Show

PEUGEOT will present an electrifying 400bhp Peugeot sport-engineered 508 concept car at the Geneva Motor Show this March, a prelude to the development of a new range of compelling electric vehicles from the lion-brand.

The concept car, a derivative of the Peugeot 508 Hybrid fastback due in showrooms at the end of 2019, combines a level of high performance never seen before from a Peugeot vehicle, with low emissions of just 49g CO2 together with svelte, stylish looks.

Uniting the potency of three engines (a PureTech 200bhp petrol engine, a 110bhp electric motor at the front and another 200bhp motor at the rear), two power sources and four-wheel drive, the concept car is capable of 0 to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 250kmh. Without any compromise on performance, all the advantages of a plug-in hybrid vehicle are on offer. The battery (11.8kWh) delivers real fuel efficiency and 100% electric mode up to 45km (WLTP). In sport mode, thermal and electric power sources are aggregated up to 190km/h, providing impressive in-gear acceleration in all conditions.

"Electrification provides a marvellous opportunity to develop new driving sensations. We are creating new energy sources, new features, new territories, new challenges. Sheer pleasure for only 49g of CO2/km," says Peugeot brand CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato.

At a glance, the front bumper is sharper than the production 508 fastback model and includes large scoop cut-outs for improved cooling. Adjacent side flaps allow for optimised airflows. The valance, produced by means of 3D printing techniques, is fitted with floating blades, poised to cut through the air and specifically located to direct air towards the radiator.

The sub-frames are fitted with flaps to reduce aerodynamic drag. Streamlined winglets are located on the quarter panels. The special Selenium Grey body colour changes according to the light, thanks to the fine opalescent particles contained in the paint. High-performance Michelin tyres are fitted to 20" alloy wheel rims, with the Peugeot sport engineered signature on the brake callipers.

Braking design is tailored to match performance: 380 mm ventilated front disks fitted on aluminium discs activated by four sliding pistons (38 and 41 mm in diameter) mounted on a fixed calliper. The 508's exceptional chassis has been modified to not only lower the vehicle body height, but to widen the front track by 24 mm and the rear track by 12 mm. The precision steering has also been improved to provide extra efficiency and heightened pleasure at the wheel.

Inside the cabin, more than ever, the Peugeot i-Cockpit® is dedicated to performance and an intuitive driving experience. The sporty, compact steering wheel covered in Alcantara® combined with carbon fibre inserts and alternating Kryptonite and Onyx Black overstitching, only adds to the vehicle's agility and the head-up instrument panel allows the driver to have a clear view of the road and to have 100% concentration. Total immersion is guaranteed with the 10" capacitive HD touch screen and the 12.3" head-up digital pad. New comfort-fit seats come with leather and Alcantara® upholstery with Kryptonite and Onyx black overstitching.

Peugeot Sport, celebrated worldwide in top level international motorsport levels with performance cars such as the 908 at the Le Mans 24-hour race and the 3008 DKR at the Dakar Rally, is also recognised for sought-after road-going models such as the RCZ-R, the 208 GTi and 308 GTi.

For this concept vehicle, Peugeot Sport drew upon experience gained from two trailblazing electric concept cars from the last 10 years. The ultra-efficient 208 Hybrid FE (2013) recorded GTi-level performances with emissions and fuel consumption lower than the smallest internal combustion engine powered car on the market at the time: a CO2/km score of 46g was achieved, with a performance of 0 à 100 km/h in only 8s. The 308 R HYbrid Concept (2015) laid claim to absolute performance levels: 500 bhp total power output, 730Nm torque and 0 to 100km/h in a mere four seconds.

"Electrification has enabled us to develop the sportiest line ever seen at Peugeot. We dreamed of doing it and now we have realised our dreams," adds Peugeot Sport CEO Bruno Famin.