Search

30 Oct 2022

New Waterford community and cultural hub due to be completed next year

New Waterford community and cultural hub due to be completed next year

Waterford City and County Council has commenced works on the creation of a new community and cultural hub in the heart of Waterford Cultural Quarter. 

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

Waterford City and County Council has commenced works on the creation of a new community and cultural hub in the heart of Waterford Cultural Quarter. 

With funding of €651,654 awarded through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), the repurposing of 16-18 Barker Place on O’Connell Street, will result in a creative multi-purpose venue for community and educational use. 

It is expected that the development will vastly contribute to the overall vibrancy of the city and its Cultural Quarter. 

The building is earmarked to provide local facilities and a venue for migrant services, adult education, community and performance facility, and foster entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation and employment for communities living and working in Waterford.  

Works are currently underway with renovations due to be completed in Spring 2023.

Katherine Collins, Waterford Cultural Quarter Project Manager commented, “The importance of this facility in Waterford Cultural Quarter cannot be overstated. 

“The Community and Cultural Hub will be used by residents, creatives, educators, and students of the O’Connell Street area, as well as the people of Waterford City and County as a space to get information and support, to meet up in groups and to learn and explore creative skills.

“Celebrating the different cultures present in our region will be a large focus of the Hub and we look forward to welcoming the community in the coming months.”

Waterford Cultural Quarter is a culture-led urban regeneration project based in the O’Connell Street area of Waterford city. Its vision is to deliver inclusive and sustainable innovation and growth for the cultural and creative sectors and has six priorities including developing excellent buildings and public realm as well as supporting collaboration and place-making.

This is the first of 22 City Centre regeneration projects that has been awarded funding under the URDF, with total funding for the regeneration projects coming to almost €28 million. 

Work on the remaining projects are progressing and are at various stages through site assembly, survey work and preparation of planning applications. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Subscribe Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media