29 Oct 2022

Waterford aiming to close out Treaty United tie at the RSC tonight

Waterford aiming to close out Treaty United tie at the RSC tonight

Waterford FC host Treaty United in the second leg of the First Division playoff semi-final at the RSC today - Kick-off is at 7.45pm. PIC: Sportsfile

Tom Byrne

29 Oct 2022 1:53 PM

PREVIEW

Waterford FC host Treaty United in the second leg of the First Division playoff semi-final at the RSC today - Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

The Blues bring a three-goal cushion into the second leg against Treaty United thanks to a 4-1 away victory during their midweek encounter.

Waterford in pole position to qualify for playoff final following fine performance in Limerick

Goals from Phoenix Patterson (X2), Junior Quitirna and an own goal sealed an emphatic first leg win over the Limerick outfit.

Galway United and Longford Town contest the other semi-final second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday with the game in the balance after a 2-2 draw at Bishopsgate during the week.

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 20

Junior Quitirna - 10

Louis Britton - 10

Wassim Aouachria - 9

Shane Griffin - 7

Cian Kavanagh - 5

Roland Idowu - 5

Tunmise Sobowale - 3

Darragh Power - 3

Callum Stringer - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Raúl Uche - 2

Richard Taylor - 1

Louis Britton - 1

George Forrest - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Saturday, October 29. The game will also be live on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION PLAYOFFS)

26 Oct 2022 - Treaty United 1-4 Waterford FC

MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 4/9

Draw 10/3

Treaty United 4/1

