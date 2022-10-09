PROPERTY WATCH: Check out this upgraded Waterford city accommodation in great condition!

A mid terrace accommodation is available to purchase in Waterford city centre for €140,000.
The property, which is located just off Ballybricken Green, has been upgraded and is in great condition.
The accommodation includes a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower room and a small enclosed rear yard.
Check it out by using the next icon below or the arrows above to view the property images.
In the run up to the annual safety campaigns around Fire Safety Week, Waterford Fire Service is once again urging people to be vigilant of fire risks in their homes.
