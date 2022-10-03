Waterford Gardaí investigate after wooden sculpture set on fire

Waterford Gardaí investigating the criminal damage of a wooden sculpture on a local Greenway are seeking information.
The sculpture, which was a feature on the Greenway at Carriganore in Waterford City, was destroyed by fire.
Gardaí and Waterford Fire Service attended the scene once it was was discovered on Friday September 30 at approximately 7.30am.
Investigating officers are urging anyone with information on the act of criminal damage to come forward.
If you were in the area early on Friday morning and noticed anything suspicious, please contact Unit C Waterford Garda Station 051 305300
