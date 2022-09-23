Search

23 Sept 2022

GUIDE: Events taking place in Waterford tonight (Sep 23) for Culture Night 2022

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

23 Sept 2022 4:21 PM

Over 1,700 events are taking place nationwide tonight (September 23) for Culture Night 2022, with 30 planned for Co Waterford. 

Events across the county are free and available to all, with admission to galleries, museums, libraries and gardens as well as a host of cultural events and activities. 

Exhibitions will be open for public viewing at Goma Gallery of Modern Art from 12pm to 10pm including music by The Relics and Bana Rua supported by Eddie Hill, with an exhibition and collage-making workshop due to take place at Market House Craftworks in Cappoquin from 7pm until 8.30pm.  

The Art of Play Exhibition by Marcella Meagher, Denise McAuliffe and Janie Kavanagh will be open at 15-16 O'Connell Street, while tours of the Waterford Medieval Museum will take place from 5pm to 7.15pm, no booking needed! 

Waterford CCÉ will be celebrating Culture Night with members playing Irish Traditional Music in the Book Centre from 4.30 pm-5.30 pm, with Spokes Speakeasy Sessions featuring poetry, song and spoken word taking place at Phil Grimes Pub from 8pm. 

Jam@TheRoyal with Music Generation will start at 5.30pm at the backdoor at The Theatre Royal Waterford, with Sounds of Columbia & The Caribbean from 8pm to 10pm at The Apple Market. 

Events for kids include a mural design workshop at Browns Road Library in Lisduggan from 2pm for children aged 5+, and a hot chocolate (bring your own cup!) and Irish mythology evening at Tournore Little Free Library from 7pm until 11pm. 

Duo Frizzante returns by popular demand at The Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens Tramore for an early evening soirée in an outdoor setting at Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Gardens in Tramore from 4pm to 5pm, with violinist Cathy Desmond and pianist Marian Ingoldsby. 

The Spokesmen, a barbershop inspired quartet, will perform at the opening of Waterford Gallery of Art’s newest exhibition ‘Portraits: People and Place’ at Waterford Gallery of Art at 5.30pm, while trad musicians entertain across a session trail at the Viking Triangle including The Munster Bar, The Reg and Jordans. 

Online events are also taking place for those staying indoors, with the winner of the Molly Keane Creative Writing Award due to be announced at 7pm on the Waterford in Your Pocket Facebook page. 

And be sure to look out for the Book Conductor at Waterford Bus Station from 2pm to be gifted a book from one of 21 titles. 

The full list of events for Waterford is available to view here

