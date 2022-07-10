Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy prepare for Open Championship at popular Munster golf course

World-renowned golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are preparing for the last major of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews, by practicing at the famous Irish links golf course Ballybunion.
World-renowned golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are preparing for the last major of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews, by practicing at the famous Munster links golf course Ballybunion.
The pair, who competed at the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday, were snapped at the County Kerry golf course during the week.
Thank you Tiger Woods and Rory McIlory for visiting Ballybunion today @McIlroyRory @TigerWoods @BallybunionGN pic.twitter.com/teKXibfgyF— Ballybunion Golf Club (@BallybunionGN) July 7, 2022
Rory and Tiger are playing Ballybunion together today in Ireland pic.twitter.com/QnQICKQShx— Rory McIlroy Tracker (@RMTracker) July 7, 2022
Big dogs in Ballybunion this morning. pic.twitter.com/kspRnOa946— Éamonn Fitzmaurice (@efitz6) July 7, 2022
World number two McIlroy will be one of the favourites to win this year's 150th Open Championship. The County Down man finished on five-under-par at the Pro-Am this week.
15-time major champion Woods entertained the Irish public over the course of the two days in Limerick as the American got back into the swing of things after missing last month's US Open.
The Open Championship begins on July 14.
World-renowned golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are preparing for the last major of the year, the Open Championship at St Andrews, by practicing at the famous Irish links golf course Ballybunion.
As of end of May 2022 the CCGS had helped 10,357 SMEs in Ireland with access to finance of €730.2 million
This initiative, which is in existence since 2008, is managed by Music Network and funded by the Department
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.