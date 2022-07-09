Waterford's only Agricultural Show to take place this weekend

The Dungarvan Agricultural Show is on this Sunday, July 10 in Ballygagin, County Waterford.
This will be the 103rd time that the event takes place and is the only agricultural show in the county.
There will be plenty happening on Sunday along with competitions throughout the day.
More information on the Dungarvan Agricultural Show can be found HERE
In total, the six properties, in separate lots, went for a total of €900,000, up from a total combined AMV of €455,000
A one-off new recording of Bob Dylan’s hit song Blowin’ In The Wind has sold for almost £1.5 million at auction.
Andy Farrell's side were defeated 42-19 by Ian Foster's outfit in Eden Park, Auckland in their opening game of the three-test series against the All Blacks. PIC: Sportsfile
'Gamechanger' - First Home Scheme can make homeownership a reality for first-time buyers in Waterford
