MATCH PREVIEW: Waterford FC v Wexford FC

PREVIEW

Waterford FC will look to return to winning ways in the First Division this week when they welcome neighbours Wexford FC to the RSC.

The Blues were narrowly defeated 1-0 by second place Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park last week. The loss puts Danny Searle's side seven points behind the Tribesmen and eleven points off current leaders Cork City.

Waterford's opposition this week, Wexford, sit in fifth position on the table. Ian Ryan's outfit overcame Athlone Town 3-1 at Ferrycarrig Park in their most recent game. Wexford are unbeaten in their last three First Division encounters.

Blues return to action this Friday with nearest neighbours @WexfordFC visiting the RSC.



Waterford manager Danny Searle told the club's website: “Wexford picked up a good win over the weekend and haven’t lost in their last six matches so we know it will prove a battle between the sides and it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve had a busy last week with three games in eight days. We deservedly took wins against Bray Wanderers and away in Athlone. But as a group, we were bitterly disappointed with Friday’s result in Galway.

“We have eight wins from our last nine games so we’re in good form and need to get back to that. It’s easy to forget the good run after a defeat but we’ve got the lads in for recovery and a good week of training so they’re eager to put things right this week.”

2022 Goalscorers

Phoenix Patterson - 12

Louis Britton - 10

Junior Quitirna - 4

Cian Kavanagh - 4

Roland Idowu - 3

Tunmise Sobowale - 2

Eddie Nolan - 2

Shane Griffin - 2

George Forrest - 1

George Forrest - 1

Callum Stringer - 1

WHERE TO WATCH

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm at the RSC on Friday, July 8. The game will also be live-streamed on LOITV

LAST MEETING (FIRST DIVISION)

22 Apr 2022 | Wexford FC 0-2 Waterford FC





MATCH ODDS

Waterford FC 4/11

Draw 7/2

Wexford FC 5/1