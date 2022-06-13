Waterford road to close for two days due to surfacing works
A section of road in a Waterford town will be closed for two days due to planned works.
According to Waterford City and County Council, an area of L4054 Caher Road will be closed at Newtown, Tramore today (June 12) and tomorrow (June 14) to facilitate road surfacing works.
Diversions will reportedly be in place.
